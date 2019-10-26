WWE News: Cain Velasquez sends a threat to Brock Lesnar after brutal assault on SmackDown

Brock Lesnar and Dominik

On tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, Rey Mysterio made his way out to the ring alongside Cain Velasquez. They intended to confront Brock Lesnar and asked the WWE Champion to come out to the ring to meet them face-to-face.

However, Lesnar had different ideas. He assaulted Dominik Mysterio behind the scenes, leaving him prone. Lesnar would later assault Rey Mysterio and Velasquez as well.

Now, in response to the brutal beatdown he received at the hands of Lesnar, the former UFC Heavyweight Champion Velasquez has sent out a warning to 'The Beast Incarnate'.

Brock Lesnar attacks Rey Mysterio and Cain Velasquez on SmackDown

While Dominik was being treated by a trainer backstage, Lesnar crept up behind Velasquez and Mysterio and assaulted them with a trash can.

As if that was not enough, Lesnar then sent Mysterio crashing into the wall and hit Velasquez with an F5 on the already prone Dominik before walking away with the Championship.

Cain Velasquez threatens Brock Lesnar

Velasquez took to Twitter to send a message to 'The Beast Incarnate'. Velasquez said that the attack on his family (implying Rey Mysterio and Dominik) would see Lesnar get a second scar. This was in reference to the first scar that he had given Lesnar during their fight in the UFC.

A second attack on the familia is gonna get you a second scar @BrockLesnar. You remember how it hurt the first time. Alístate @BrockLesnar que este segundo ataque a mi familia garantiza tu segunda cicatriz. https://t.co/S2YEfusDR2 — Cain Velasquez (@cainmma) October 26, 2019

On that occasion, Velasquez was the one to emerge victorious and he will be looking to repeat the feat when they square off at Crown Jewel on the 31st of October.

How Lesnar replies to this remains to be seen. Meanwhile, rumors of a dusty finish with no clear conclusion for the WWE Championship match at Crown Jewel are doing the rounds, but it remains to be seen if that comes true.

