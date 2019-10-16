WWE News: Cain Velasquez talks beating up Brock Lesnar, reveals who taught him the "Hurricanrana"

Cain Velasquez has fond memories of his UFC fight against Brock Lesnar

In an appearance on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Mixed Martial Arts legend and WWE Superstar Cain Velasquez opened up on his UFC Heavyweight Title fight beat-down of Brock Lesnar.

Velasquez recalled how important the 2010 UFC contest was to him, and what his mindset was ahead of the fight.

The former MMA competitor also spoke about honing his pro wrestling skills, and revealed who taught him the “Hurricanrana”.

Cain Velasquez has committed himself to WWE and professional wrestling

Cain Velasquez recently stepped away from active MMA competition, and confirmed that he will indeed be working with the WWE.

Velasquez is set to wrestle his first official WWE match against none other than reigning WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, at WWE’s Crown Jewel event on October 31st.

Nevertheless, Velasquez has in fact already competed in the sport of pro wrestling, outside the WWE; having made his professional wrestling debut earlier this year for AAA, competing in a multi-person matchup.

Who taught Cain Velasquez the Hurricanrana?

Velasquez narrated that he and his team were well-aware of the challenge Lesnar presented, in his UFC 121 fight, with the latter’s UFC Heavyweight Championship at stake.

However, they also knew that they possessed the antidote to beat Lesnar, which is exactly what Velasquez did in the very first round of their UFC matchup.

Velasquez added that the contest meant a lot to him back then, and that it was an honor for him to compete against Lesnar back in 2010.

"For me, it's just an honor for me to do that. In 2010, that fight meant everything to me. I knew what Brock Lesnar had; I knew that we had the antidote to beat him. I just knew that I can go in and do what I needed to do,"

Furthermore, Velasquez revealed that it was Psycho Clown who taught him how to perform the Hurricanrana – an aerial pro wrestling maneuver that’s used primarily by smaller performers.

Velasquez noted that on the night before his pro wrestling debut in AAA, he’d requested Psycho Clown to teach him the move, and the latter had obliged.

"I've seen it done a lot. Before I did that Triple-A show, the night before Psycho Clown had me do it really quickly. The way that I learned is that if somebody can do it and gives me the gist and I was like, 'well, Psycho, show me how it's done.' So he did it really quickly and then I did it and then I inputted it into the show."

Moreover, Velasquez opined that he’s very green in the sport of pro wrestling, but has been trying to learn as much as he can, just like he did in MMA.

