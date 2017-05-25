WWE News: Canada recognises Jinder Mahal's title win in Alberta Legislature

Alberta Legislator halted the proceedings of the Assembly to applaud Jinder Mahal for winning the WWE Championship

by Prityush Haldar News 25 May 2017, 18:19 IST

Jinder Mahal’s championship victory is drawing praises from all quarters

What’s the story?

Graham Sucha, a member of the Legislature in Alberta, Canada took a moment out of the parliament’s time to address Jinder Mahal’s win at WWE Backlash this past Sunday.

In an unprecedented situation, the legislator put official matters on hold to send out a congratulatory message to the new WWE Champion.

In case you didn’t know...

Often booked as a jobber inside the ring, Mahal’s fortunes took a turn for the better when he won the number one contender’s match to challenge Randy Orton for the WWE Championship at WWE Backlash.

Mahal and Orton put on a decent match on the pay-per-view, and Mahal, keeping true to his heel persona, pulled out the win following a distraction from his henchmen, the Singh Brothers.

The heart of the matter

During a meeting of the Legislative Assembly in Alberta, Member of the Legislative Assembly, Graham Sucha tabled three documents before the Parliament. The first one was from the Allstate Arena in Chicago where Jinder claimed the WWE Championship.

The second document tabled was a copy of Indian daily, The Times of India where a report on Jinder’s win was penned. The final document was by the Calgary Herald which recognised Jinder Mahal as the first professional wrestler from Alberta to hold the WWE Championship since Bret Hart.

What’s next?

Jinder Mahal’s win shook the WWE Universe and left the fans in splits. However, since his win, Mahal has been carrying himself gracefully as was seen during the ‘Punjabi Celebration’ on this week’s episode of Smackdown LIVE.

The Maharaja is set to defend his title at Money in the Bank against Randy Orton in the latter’s hometown of St. Louis, Missouri.

Author's Take

Though Jinder Mahal’s gimmick has been based on his Indian descent, the Maharaja was born in 1986 in Calgary and graduated from the University of Calgary, Alberta. The news of Jinder winning the WWE Championship has been making the headlines in India, and now Canada seems to have joined the party as well.

However, Canada’s contribution to pro-wrestling far outweighs that of India. The Great White North has given the world a number of talented workers such as Bret Hart, Edge, Trish Stratus, Chris Jericho, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Natalya.