WWE News: Candice Michelle reveals the reason why she was released from WWE

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 3.03K // 04 Sep 2018, 02:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Candice Michelle left WWE back in 2009

What's the story?

Candice Michelle was released from WWE back in 2009 whilst she was recovering from an injury which isn't usually something that the company would do, which is why the former Women's Champion has finally revealed the reasons for her release almost a decade afterwards.

In case you didn't know...

Candice Michelle came to WWE through the annual Diva Search and back in 2007 she became the first former Diva Search contestant to win the Women's Championship. Her other career highlights include performing at WrestleMania 22 alongside Torrie Wilson, which was merely months after her Playboy Cover was revealed to the world.

Candice was released from WWE in 2009 and has since gone on to have three daughters, she has adapted well to parent life and hasn't looked back at her career over the past eight years.

The heart of the matter

With The Women's Evolution in full swing and the Evolution pay-per-view now just mere months away, it appears that Candice Michelle thought that this would be a perfect time to set the record straight when it comes to her WWE release. Candice recently spoke to Why It Ended about her departure from the company.

"After I shattered the collarbone I was training once again trying to get back too soon," she said via Ringsidenews. "I was doing double Krav Maga, 4-hour training a day. And then I landed on the donut of the bag and I tore 2 ligaments on my ankle."

"I'm already on injury release and they know I'm trying to get back - I was just overdoing it. I wasn't listening to my body, just listening to my mind and not wanting to lose my spot, that I had worked so hard for. After that was when I got the call."

What's next?

Candice Michelle retired from the wrestling business in December last year, but with Evolution on the horizon, it's clear that she could make a shock return at the show on October 28th.