Carmella was certainly not holding back

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella hasn't actively participated in a match for more than a month now. While we're not sure whether The Princess of Staten Island has a case of ring rust or not, she certainly hasn't dropped her social media game one bit.

Carmella posted a video on Twitter where she mimicked both Sasha Banks and Bayley while donning their respective hairdos as the impersonated duo talked ill about Lacey Evans. The Sassy Southern Belle has indeed decided to become a thorn in the side of the two friends of late and thus it made the video both funny and relatable. Check out the same below:

What's happening on the SmackDown women's division?

Carmella recently failed to make the most of her shot at the SmackDown Women's Championship back in February against Bayley with the latter managing a roll-up victory.

However, Mella will have a chance at gold later this week on SmackDown when she would team up and Dana Brooke to take on Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross for the Women's Tag Team Championships.

In the meantime, Sasha Banks will be turning her attention towards Lacey Evans whom she'll face in a Money in the Bank qualifier this week. Bayley, on the other hand, is set to defend her SmackDown women's title against Tamina at the aforementioned PPV.