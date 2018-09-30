Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: Carmella In Heated Twitter Battle With Fellow SmackDown Live Superstar

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
1.29K   //    30 Sep 2018, 18:52 IST

Are we about to see a new feud?
What's the story?

Carmella has changed up her look and she has gone babyface as well. This week on SmackDown Live, she was a part of Truth TV, a segment that many members of the WWE Universe particularly enjoyed.

Unfortunately, Zelina Vega does not seem to be one of her fans. Carmella and Zelina Vega got into a massive war of words on social media recently.

In case you didn't know...

Carmella became the first ever woman to become Miss Money in the Bank. She cashed in her contract to become the SmackDown Women's Champion and had a long reign as a heel.

After losing her title, Carmella and R-Truth formed an oddball alliance and Carmella went babyface. The MMC partners were part of Truth TV this week on SmackDown Live, a parody of The Miz's show- Miz TV. Carmella has also changed up her look since the recent turn.

The heart of the matter

Zelina Vega fired the first shot at Carmella, making fun of Truth TV. Moreover, she went so far as to suggest that her and R-Truth do not deserve any TV time:

But Carmella would not take the insult without a sense of retribution at her opponent. She fired back on social media, making fun of the fact that Zelina Vega and Andrade 'Cien' Almas were not even booked on the show that Truth TV was on. She also laid the groundwork for a match for this week.

What's next?

It is clear that we're headed towards a mixed tag team match between Carmella, R-Truth, Zelina Vega and her associate Andrade 'Cien' Almas on this week's episode of SmackDown Live. Who knows if this will escalate into a full-fledged feud down the line? Aren't we seeing way too many Mixed Tag matches these days in WWE?

Do you like Carmella as a babyface, readers? Let us know in the comments below...

