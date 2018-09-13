Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: Carmella opens up about her past and how it feels to be a woman in WWE right now

Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
News
663   //    13 Sep 2018, 23:54 IST

Carmella is the SmackDown Women's Champion
The former SmackDown Women's Champion has had a meteoric rise in WWE

What's the story?

There's no denying that Carmella's journey to becoming WWE SmackDown Women's Champion was absolutely incredible.

While The Princess of Staten Island no longer holds the gold, Carmella well and truly stamped her place in history by becoming the first ever Ms Money In The Bank and being the longest ever holder of the briefcase, male or female, before cashing in to get her hands on the title.

Carmella recently opened up to KLFY News 10 about her transition from dancer to wrestler, and how it feels to be a woman in WWE right now.

In case you didn't know...

Carmella arrived in WWE five years ago with an impressive resume, having been a cheerleader for the New England Patriots as well as a Laker Girl, but with next to no wrestling experience.

After debuting in NXT alongside Enzo Amore and Big Cass, the second-generation Superstar would only wrestle on very rare occasions - and would remain in NXT as Enzo and Cass burst onto the main roster, learning the ropes on the yellow brand and becoming a star in her own right.

Even still, Carmella's call-up in 2016 came as a shock to most of the WWE Universe. But the Staten Island Princess has had a breakout two years. She did so by winning the Money In The Bank contract, becoming the longest-reigning briefcase holder and winning her first singles title, the SmackDown Women's Championship, by defeating Charlotte Flair.

The heart of the matter

Ahead of this week's SmackDown Live at the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana, Carmella appeared as a guest on a local news station, KLFY News 10, and spoke about life before wrestling.

I was a dancer my whole life. I've been dancing since I was three years old. Then I was a cheerleader in the NFL and in the NBA with the Lakers. My dad was actually a wrestler back in the day in the early '90s, he dabbled in it a little bit. So just kind of brought everything full circle with my dad's background and my love of and passion for entertainment.

Carmella made history by becoming the first ever Ms Money in the Bank, and at speaking about the upcoming all-women's pay-per-view, Evolution, the former SmackDown Women's Champion had nothing but good things to say about life as a woman in WWE right now.

What a time to be a women in the WWE. We're in the midst of this women's evolution and we actually have our first ever all-women's pay-per-view October 28th, which is huge!

There's no news on the role Carmella will play at Evolution yet, but there's no hiding how excited she is to be a part of the current women's roster in WWE.

It's going to be amazing. The first ever all-women's pay-per-view. The women, we're just taking over. [We've had] the first ever Hell in a Cell match. The first ever Money in the Bank ladder match, which I was the first ever Ms. Money in the Bank. So, it's just really cool to see the women just taking over.

What's next?

Carmella was recently announced for the WWE Mixed Match Challenge where she'll be teaming up with R-Truth. As for everything else, well, I guess we'll need to keep our eyes on SmackDown over the coming weeks...

What would you like to see Carmella do in the future? Let us know in the comments.

Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
Gary Cassidy is a freelance journalist from Glasgow, Scotland, specialising in professional wrestling with Sportskeeda. Gary has ten years' writing experience and a 2:1 Honours degree, and is also a subtitler working on both live and prerecorded broadcast for television channels across the UK, USA and Australia.
