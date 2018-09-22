WWE News: Carmella opens up about her recent face turn

Carmella has mysteriously turned face

What's the story?

Carmella has seemingly gone through a strange face turn since she lost her SmackDown Women's Championship back at SummerSlam, but it appears that the star herself doesn't feel as though she has done anything differently.

In case you didn't know...

Carmella has been seen as a heel ever since she was promoted to the main roster back in 2016 and was thrown into a feud with Nikki Bella. She then aligned herself with James Ellsworth and was able to cheat her way to becoming the first ever Women's Money in the Bank winner and then SmackDown Women's Champion.

Carmella improved in the ring and on the mic throughout her time as Women's Champion and was the heel that was needed against the likes of Asuka and Charlotte at that time.

The heart of the matter

Carmella lost her SmackDown Women's Championship to Charlotte at SummerSlam and in the month that has followed, Carmella has been aligned with R-Truth and the duo have been seen as a face team since The Princess of Staten Island has been pushed out of the title picture.

Sam Roberts from NotSam Wrestling recently spoke to Carmella about her recent face turn and the way she is now being perceived by the WWE Universe.

“It’s so weird and I’m not doing anything different." she said via RingSideNews. "I’m still Carmella. But it’s like — I’ll take it and I get to rap now. I’m a rapper by trade. Well now we’re going to drop an album it’s going to be really dope. Elias has nothing on me.”

What's next?

Carmella and R-Truth have been put together for the upcoming Mixed Match Challenge and it's thought that she will remain as a face until the duo is eliminated from the competition.

Do you prefer Carmella as a face? Have your say in the comments section below...