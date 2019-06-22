WWE News: Carmella posts photo with Corey Graves, incites relationship speculation

Carmella and Graves

What's the story?

WWE SmackDown Live Superstar Carmella recently posted a photo on her official Instagram handle, featuring herself and WWE announcer Corey Graves. The former SmackDown Women's Champion added a caption to the photo, stating "The goal is to laugh forever with someone you take serious."

In case you didn't know...

Carmella has been a SmackDown Live mainstay for a long while now. After spending a couple of years down in developmental along with Enzo Amore and Big Cass, Carmella was moved up to the main roster in the 2016 Superstar Shakeup.

It has been three years since Carmella, Amore, and Cass were called up, but only Carmella managed to keep her spot secure in the company, with Amore and Cass both being released last year amidst a string of controversies.

The former Ms. Money In The Bank made news recently when the rumor mill ran with the speculation of Carmella being involved with Corey Graves. The former NXT Superstar further fueled speculation when he stated that he is happier than he has ever been in his life. This statement gave weight to the rumors that were already running rampant.

The heart of the matter

Carmella seems to have finally given life to the speculation of the two Superstars being together if her recent Instagram post is any indication. The picture shows Graves and Carmella in an incredibly happy mood. The caption further cements the fact that the two are, in fact, together, although there hasn't been an official statement regarding the same from either party. Here's the photo Carmella posted:

What's next?

Besides acting as R-Truth's aide in his 24/7 Championship defenses, Carmella has been seen feuding with the likes of Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville over the last few weeks. While we wait for an official word from either Carmella or Graves, we send our best wishes to the duo if the rumors are indeed true.