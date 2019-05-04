×
WWE News: Carmella reveals new look with drastic hairstyle change

Gary Cassidy
FEATURED WRITER
News
319   //    04 May 2019, 22:27 IST

Carmella has switched it up!
Carmella has switched it up!

What's the story?

After switching up her look last year to switch her blonde locks to an auburn mane, former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella has changed up her look once again - by going back to blonde!

In case you didn't know...

Carmella arrived in WWE five years ago, leaving behind an impressive career as a cheerleader for the New England Patriots and a Laker Girl, but with next to no wrestling experience.

The second generation Superstar debuted in NXT alongside Enzo Amore and Big Cass, both of whom have now been released from WWE. While with the tag team, Carmella would only wrestle on very rare occasions, even remaining in NXT as Enzo and Cass burst onto the main roster.

But Carmella's extra time in NXT learning the ropes stood her in good stead to become a star in her own right, winning the Money In The Bank contract, Carmella becoming the longest-reigning briefcase holder and successfully cashing in on Charlotte Flair to become SmackDown Women's Champion.

Carmella also won the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal this year, and had a starring role later in the show, too, with her signature dance break alongside R-Truth!


The heart of the matter

Carmella revealed her new look via Instagram today, confirming that she no longer has her brunette mane, but has switched back to her signature blonde locks with more of an hombre style.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion posted in front of an inspirational neon sign for the snap.


What's next?

Carmella will represent SmackDown Live in the Money In The Bank Women's Ladder Match, where she'll hope to reclaim the case for a second time, and win her third match overall.

Meanwhile, Carmella - real name Leah Van Dale - has also started a new venture, by creating her own wine! You can read her exclusive interview with Sportskeeda about that here.

What do you think of Carmella's new look? Let us know in the comments.

Tags:
Carmella
