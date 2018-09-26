Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: Carmella reveals why she changed her hair color, addresses new look

David Marquez
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
187   //    26 Sep 2018, 21:58 IST

Former WWE SmackDown Live Women's Champion Carmella reveals why she changed her look
What's the story?

Former WWE SmackDown Live Women's Champion Carmella spoke to Kayla Braxton in a backstage interview with the WWE.

During the aforesaid interview backstage at the SmackDown Live tapings, Carmella revealed the reason behind her new hair color, whilst also addressing her new overall look.

In case you didn't know...

Carmella enjoyed a career as a cheerleader and was a phenomenal high school athlete before joining the WWE's ranks in 2013.

Leah Van Dale made her in-ring debut for the WWE as Carmella in 2014, and eventually moved from NXT to the main roster.

Carmella's promo skills combined with her charismatic personality went on to earn her global notoriety as a WWE Superstar--leading to her capturing the Money In The Bank contract last year as well as the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship.

The heart of the matter

After Carmella dropping the SmackDown Women's title to Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam this August, the blue brand's women's title picture has largely featured Flair and Becky Lynch--with the latter now holding the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Carmella recently set the internet ablaze after revealing a new look at a WWE house show over the weekend, and grabbed eyeballs at this Tuesday night's SmackDown Live tapings as well as the Mixed Match Challenge alongside her MMC tag team partner R-Truth.

On ditching her blonde locks and switching back to her natural hair color, Carmella spoke to Kayla Braxton:

"I just wanted a change."

"This is my natural color. And I just wanted to go back to my roots, no pun intended! I just wanted a change...People are used to seeing me with blonde hair and so far, the reactions have been pretty good. So I'll take it." (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

What's next?

Carmella is currently expected to continue her role as a top talent on SmackDown Live, however is unlikely to be added to the blue brand's women's title picture in the upcoming weeks.

The SmackDown Women's Championship is now the focal point of a heated rivalry between reigning champion Becky Lynch and former division queen Charlotte Flair.

Do you like Carmella's new look? Do provide us your feedback in the comments section below.

David Marquez is an author by profession, and sports fan at heart. His aim is to bring fans the best stories from the world of professional wrestling and MMA.
