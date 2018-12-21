WWE News: Carmella says she will be champion once again

Carmella

What's the story?

Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion, Carmella has been teaming up with R-Truth for the past few months and her sole focus has only been on winning the Mixed Match Challenge (which she has successfully accomplished, by the way).

However, in a recent interview with Metro, 'The Princess of Staten Island' claimed about possibly becoming champion someday again.

In case you didn't know...

In 2017, Carmella won the first ever Women's Money in the Bank contract and successfully went on to cash her briefcase against Charlotte Flair on the SmackDown after WrestleMania in order to win her very first SmackDown Women's Championship.

Carmella's reign eventually came to an end in 131 days at this year's SummerSlam PPV when she was beaten by Charlotte in a Triple Threat Match, which also involved Becky Lynch.

The heart of the matter

While recently speaking with Metro UK, Carmella claimed that at some point down the road in her WWE career, she will become champion once again, however, she definitely isn't any sort of rush to win back the SmackDown Women's Championship, further stating that eventually, everyone gets their moment. (H/T: SEScoops)

“I will become champion again. That’s for sure, but right now everyone has their moment and then you get back into the mix. I’m not in any rush, when it happens it’ll happen.”

Carmella also discussed her partnership with R-Truth and you can check out Carmella's full interview with Metro at this link.

What's next?

Carmella will be entering the Women's Royal Rumble match at #30 and it definitely does give her a lot of advantage to eventually win the Rumble next year and go on to challenge for the SmackDown Women's Title at 'Mania 35.

Will Carmella be able to do so? That's an entirely different question but she can definitely pull off a huge shocker come, Royal Rumble, 2019.

