WWE News: Carmella shows off brutal results of weekend event

Greg Bush FOLLOW ANALYST News 770 // 22 Oct 2019, 07:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Princess of Staten Island continues to entertain the WWE Universe

Carmella shines following WWE Draft

Over the past several months, Carmella has found herself in an entertaining duo, working with R-Truth to keep a stranglehold on the 24/7 Championship. The two of them have been a part of some of the most exciting and highly rated moments of RAW and SmackDown since the belt debuted back in April.

Though she was mostly seen assisting Truth retain and/or regain the belt, Carmella found herself involved in the title picture, even picking up the gold back on the September 23rd edition of Monday Night Raw, stealing the title from Truth. She lost it to Marshmello on the October 4th edition of SmackDown, becoming a two-time champion.

Though she lost the title two days later at Hell in a Cell, the Princess of Staten Island has also made it back into the SmackDown Women's Championship scene. On the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Carmella competed in a Six-Pack Challenge in hopes of challenging her former best friend Bayley for the SmackDown Championship.

Though she came up short, it's great to see Carmella back in the hunt. The former SmackDown Women's Champion is a star in every sense of the word, and will surely earn a title shot sooner rather than later.

Carmella wears two shiners on Instagram

At some point over the past few days, it seems that Carmella earned two black eyes. Whether it was from the Six-Pack Challenge on Friday night or a live event over the weekend is unknown. However, Carmella took to Instagram to proudly show off her battle scars.

Carmella said that she felt the picture summed up the first episode of Total Divas perfectly, which focused on her backstage drama with Nia Jax and break-up with long-time boyfriend Big Cass.

