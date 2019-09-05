WWE News: Carmella suffered major health scare; statement issued

Carmella.

It's been a while since we saw Carmella on WWE TV and the fans have naturally been wondering about the Superstar's whereabouts.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion took to Instagram and addressed her absence in a lengthy post. Carmella revealed that she went through a health scare that 'shook her world', which sounds pretty major if you ask us. While she didn't reveal the exact details of her health scare, she did allude to the fact that it may have been some sort of an injury.

Carmella took the time off as an opportunity to spend time with the people that mean most to her. She even explained the reason behind her social media silence and how staying away from all the online trolls has helped her live in the here and now.

She ended her post with a very positive message that called upon all of us to be better humans and live life to the fullest.

Here's what she wrote:

I recently had a health scare that shook my world. I was super apprehensive (still am) to post about it because I’m not looking for any sort of sympathy. Instead, I wanted to share what this past month has taught me. You might find my perception to be trivial and unimportant, but these are my thoughts. - For the first time in six years I was forced to slow down. I’ve never had an injury with time off or anything of the sort since I started with WWE. I was able to slow down for a few weeks and just be. It opened my mind and my eyes to the world I didn’t notice for six years and allowed me to be present instead of worrying about the next thing on my to do list. - I took a break from social media and it really allowed me to live in the moment and see what was right in front of me.

I had conversations with people I would have normally never seen because my head would be buried in my phone. More importantly, social media is not real. The fact that I at one point or another would get bothered by a few crass comments made by presumptuous ill mannered trolls makes me laugh now. It’s all so insignificant at the end of the day. Do these trolls care about my health and well being? Are they the ones who will be there for me when shit hits the fan? Hell no. So why would I care what people on an app in my phone have to say about me? ✌🏼 - I spent time with the most important people in my life. In a world where I’m constantly on the road, I rarely get more than a few hours with those who matter most to me. I’m grateful I was able to spend so much time with my sister and my parents who are my world. I was also constantly laughing with my boyfriend who is the most supportive man on the planet. I truly don’t know what I would do without him. 🖤 -

Things can and will go wrong, regardless of how healthy your lifestyle is. It’s important to feed our bodies with happy thoughts, clean and healthy foods and all of the positive vibes. - Let’s all try to be a little better as humans. Everyone we meet is going through SOMETHING. Be nice. Life is short. Hug your family, laugh more, let the little things go, buy the shoes and drink the wine. 😉

Carmella has been featured prominently over the past few months alongside her partner in crime, R-Truth, who won the 24/7 Championship for the 14th time on the most recent episode of SmackDown. The duo have been the focal point of the 24/7 title picture, which has been a refreshing success ever since its underwhelming introduction.

The Princess of Staten Island was on a vacation with boyfriend and WWE commentator Corey Graves last month, and by the looks of it, the short hiatus has reenergized the superstar for a much-anticipated return to weekly programming.

