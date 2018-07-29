WWE News: Carmella talks about being a homegrown talent and women's main events now being the norm

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 155 // 29 Jul 2018, 17:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Carmella is the SmackDown Women's Champion

What's the story?

Carmella is the current SmackDown Women's Champion who came to WWE with no prior wrestling experience but has managed to climb through the ranks and become a huge part of the Women's Revolution.

In case you didn't know...

Carmella came to WWE as a second generation superstar back in 2013 and was then known in NXT as the manager of Enzo Amore and Big Cass. Interestingly, Carmella has become the most successful member of her team in recent years, since Enzo and Cass have both been released from the company this year.

It was only when Carmella was promoted to the SmackDown roster that she was able to show that she was a skilled wrestler in her own right and has since won the first ever Women's Money in the Bank match and the SmackDown Women's Championship.

The heart of the matter

Carmella recently spoke to News-Press about coming through the ranks in WWE as a homegrown talent and how she learned everything she knows at the WWE Performance Center.

"You know, a lot's changed in a year. About a year ago is when I won the Money in the Bank contract and when I kind of put myself on the map. Now being the champion, it solidifies all the hard work. And it's also a testament to the [WWE] Performance Center and all the hard work the trainers put in down there and the hard work I put in, as well. That's where you learn to hone your craft. I didn't come from wrestling, and I never wrestled outside of WWE. So I'm kind of a homegrown talent. I learned everything from the performance center and NXT."

The Princess of Staten Island has also been a huge part of the Women's Revolution and she opened up about the fact that she thought women's main events were now normal, which is a sign of how far the Women's Division has come.

"Oh, I think that people are taking it more seriously now more than ever. The women are main-eventing pay-per-views. … We're having ladder matches. You name it, we're doing it. It's to the point now where it's not even a big deal if the women main event on SmackDown or on Raw, because it's just kind of become the norm. Whereas before, it was like, 'Oh my God, the women are main-eventing Smackdown Live tonight!' Now it's no big deal. The women are the norm."

What's next?

Carmella defends her Women's Championship against Becky Lynch at SummerSlam next month after she was defeated by The Irish Lasskicker last week on SmackDown Live.

Do you think Women's main events are now the norm? Have your say in the comments section below...

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.