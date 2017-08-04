WWE News: Carmella talks about being on different brands from her boyfriend Big Cass

The Princess of Staten Island talks about the difficulties of being on Smackdown while Cass is on Raw...

by Jeremy Bennett News 04 Aug 2017, 13:26 IST

What's the story?

Carmella had a recent interview with E! News ahead of the next season of Total Divas. In the interview, they discussed the fact that Carmella and her boyfriend Big Cass are on separate brands.

In case you didn't know...

After being affiliated with Enzo and Cass in NXT, the WWE separated Carmella from the tag team when they went to the main roster the Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania 32 in 2016. Carmella would stay in NXT until being drafted to SmackDown Live in July.

The heart of the matter...

The couple has dated for almost four years now, going back to their start in NXT (Carmella signed with the WWE in June 2013). Now that they have travelled separate paths at Raw and Smackdown for over a year now, Carmella acknowledges that it is tough and further expands with the quote below:

“We’re on different brands. He’s on Raw and I’m on SmackDown, so we have to deal with the struggle of seeing each other a day and a half out of every week. It is a struggle, but we make it work. I’m excited for the fans to kind of get to know us.”

There have been rumours of another Superstar Shakeup after SummerSlam, and now that both Big Cass and Carmella are heels, now could be a good time to move them on to the same show to work together.

What's next?

Carmella will appear on Smackdown Live next week still holding the Money In The Bank Briefcase. She is currently not in an active feud outside of showing up backstage during interview segments with Smackdown Women's Champion Naomi to remind her who is holding the briefcase.

Author's take...

I can imagine how tough it was for Carmella to first not be called up with Enzo and Cass, and then not be on the same brand once she did make the main roster. At least they will get to spend a few days together very soon with SummerSlam weekend just around the corner.

