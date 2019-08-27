WWE News: Cathy Kelley gets an interesting offer from top pro wrestling stable

Cathy Kelley is charisma personified

Dash Wilder of The Revival has taken to his official social media account to put forth a rather intriguing offer to WWE Digital host and interviewer Cathy Kelley.

Wilder asserted that Cathy Kelley could join the newly-formed alliance of Randy Orton and The Revival, as their valet, akin to the legendary Madusa aka Alundra Blayze.

Responding to the suggestion, Kelley jested about googling costumes that Madusa/Blayze donned during her time as a valet.

Randy Orton recently formed a new, dangerous alliance with The Revival (Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder)

Randy Orton has lately been involved in a heated feud against reigning WWE Champion Kofi Kingston -- with "The Viper" aggressively pursuing the latter's title, to the extent that the rivalry between the duo became highly-personal over the past few weeks.

Although Orton has often ended up getting the upper hand on Kingston, albeit by using more than a few underhanded tactics; the latter's New Day stable-mates Big E and Xavier Woods have time and again helped the WWE Champion even the odds against the menacing "Viper".

With that being said, Orton has now found himself a couple of new allies in The Revival, who've helped him battle The New Day trio.

Could Cathy Kelley join Randy Orton and The Revival?

In reference to a WWE video featuring Kelley discussing The Revival teaming up with Randy Orton; Dash Wilder put forth the following statement in a tweet --

"Someone, let Queen Cath know she should be our Madusa (WWE's Alundra Blayze)."

In response to which, Kelley chimed,

"*Googles where to find matching zebra print tracksuits."

Furthermore, Wilder then tweeted out a GIF of Madusa accompanying the Dangerous Alliance as their valet; which was then retweeted by Kelley --

The general consensus in the pro wrestling community is that The Revival are likely to continue assisting Randy Orton in the latter's feud against Kofi Kingston and The New Day, in the weeks to come.

