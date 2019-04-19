×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Cedric Alexander reflects on his time on 205 Live by posting a heartfelt message

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
News
139   //    19 Apr 2019, 17:58 IST

Cedric Alexander
Cedric Alexander

What's the story?

Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion, Cedric Alexander has officially bid farewell to the 205 Live brand, as he is all set for his journey on the main roster as part of the Monday Night Raw roster.

Alexander recently took to Twitter and posted a heartfelt message, reflecting on his time on the Cruiserweight Division.

In case you didn't know...

Cedric Alexander initially started out in the WWE as part of the inaugural Cruiserweight Classic in 2016 and following his outstanding match against Kota Ibushi in the tournament, WWE fans urged Triple H to sign Alexander and that is exactly what happened a few months after.

As part of the Cruiserweight Division, Alexader won the Cruiserweight Championship at WrestleMania 34 and at the recently concluded Superstar Shake-Up, 'The Soul of 205 Live' was drafted over to the red brand of Monday Night Raw.

The heart of the matter

On this week's episode of 205 Live, Cedric Alexander competed in his final match on the Cruiserweight Division in a losing effort against the division's newcomer Oney Lorcan. Prior to Alexander's final match on the purple brand, the former Cruiserweight Champion was drafted to the Raw roster and in a recent post, Cedric decided to look back on his time as part of 205 Live.

In his following tweet, Alexander noted that being a part of the Cruiserweight Division will always hold a special place in his heart and some of his greatest accomplishment are because of opportunities that were presented to him by the 205 Live brand.

What's next?

Cedric Alexander's Raw debut is yet to be confirmed, however, the former Cruiserweight Champion is expected to arrive on the red brand within the next few weeks. Considering how great Alexander's matches were on 205 Live, he will definitely have some outstanding matches on the red brand as well.

Tags:
WWE 205 Live Cedric Alexander
Advertisement
WWE 205 Live Results: May 16th, 2019
RELATED STORY
205 Live Results: March 12th, 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE 205 Live Results: February 19th, 2019
RELATED STORY
205 Live Results: March 19th, 2019 - WrestleMania 35 title match confirmed
RELATED STORY
205 Live Results: January 9th, 2018
RELATED STORY
205 Live Results: April 9th, 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Drake Maverick announces new signing for 205 Live
RELATED STORY
205 Live Results: February 5th, 2019
RELATED STORY
3 Ways to make WWE 205 Live great again
RELATED STORY
John Cena News: WWE Champion explains why he enjoys 205 Live and why fans should tune in
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us