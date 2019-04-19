WWE News: Cedric Alexander reflects on his time on 205 Live by posting a heartfelt message

Cedric Alexander

Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion, Cedric Alexander has officially bid farewell to the 205 Live brand, as he is all set for his journey on the main roster as part of the Monday Night Raw roster.

Alexander recently took to Twitter and posted a heartfelt message, reflecting on his time on the Cruiserweight Division.

Cedric Alexander initially started out in the WWE as part of the inaugural Cruiserweight Classic in 2016 and following his outstanding match against Kota Ibushi in the tournament, WWE fans urged Triple H to sign Alexander and that is exactly what happened a few months after.

As part of the Cruiserweight Division, Alexader won the Cruiserweight Championship at WrestleMania 34 and at the recently concluded Superstar Shake-Up, 'The Soul of 205 Live' was drafted over to the red brand of Monday Night Raw.

On this week's episode of 205 Live, Cedric Alexander competed in his final match on the Cruiserweight Division in a losing effort against the division's newcomer Oney Lorcan. Prior to Alexander's final match on the purple brand, the former Cruiserweight Champion was drafted to the Raw roster and in a recent post, Cedric decided to look back on his time as part of 205 Live.

In his following tweet, Alexander noted that being a part of the Cruiserweight Division will always hold a special place in his heart and some of his greatest accomplishment are because of opportunities that were presented to him by the 205 Live brand.

Being apart of the Cruiserweight division will always have a special place in my heart. Some of my greatest accomplishments are because of the opportunities that @WWE205Live presented to me. I'm excited for the move to #RAW and new goals I can achieve!#TheSoul pic.twitter.com/AJLSSbFMlS — Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) April 18, 2019

Cedric Alexander's Raw debut is yet to be confirmed, however, the former Cruiserweight Champion is expected to arrive on the red brand within the next few weeks. Considering how great Alexander's matches were on 205 Live, he will definitely have some outstanding matches on the red brand as well.