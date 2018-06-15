WWE News: Cedric Alexander rips on Lio Rush and Enzo Amore in one tweet

Enzo Amore has been destroyed by the Cruiserweight Champ!

What's the story?

NXT superstar and to-be 205 Live superstar Lio Rush took to Twitter to trash Cedric Alexander, calling him a 30-year-old man who thinks he's Spiderman. The Cruiserweight Champion, however, didn't take very kindly to this, and hit two birds with one stone, targetting former Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore as well.

In case you didn't know...

Cedric Alexander became Cruiserweight Champion at WrestleMania 34. It was a journey and victory years in the making, with Alexander dropping 20 pounds to participate in WWE's Cruiserweight Classic tournament.

It was in this tournament that Alexander made his presence known in his second round match with Kota Ibushi. Despite losing the match, he captured the hearts of the WWE Universe, with the Full Sail crowd chanting "Please sign Cedric", and Triple H coming out himself to give him his endorsement.

He's since been the face of the Cruiserweight division, putting on amazing matches and defending the title.

The heart of the matter

Cedric Alexander took a shot at both Lio Rush and Enzo Amore through this tweet:

This coming from the kid who wants to be a fake rapper. We had one of those on 205Live.



You wanna end up like him?



I suggest you watch your mouth youngster pic.twitter.com/M8gbDzA5lo — Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) June 15, 2018

It seems like Cedric did the right thing putting the young upstart Lio Rush in his place. Rush had gotten into controversy last year when he Tweeted out a joke regarding Emma's release from WWE. He's since apologised and learnt, but it seems like the Cruiserweight Champion thinks he has a lot to learn.

What's next?

Lio Rush was primed for the Cruiserweight Division, and with his young and extreme agility and athletic talent, he can exceed expectations and even possibly become the face of the Cruiserweight division.

As for Cedric Alexander, there are no better representatives for the division than him and Mustafa Ali. Hopefully, they clash with each other for the title once again down the road.

Liked Cedric Alexander's brutal tweet? What are some of your favourite WWE twitter burns? Let us know in the comment section below!

