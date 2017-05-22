WWE News: Cedric Alexander to return to TV this week

Cedric Alexander is back in action this Tuesday. What's next for him in the Cruiserweight Division?

The Queen City’s Favorite Son will return to the WWE soon

What’s the Story?

A few WWE Superstars have been injured this year, but one of them will be returning to WWE programming as soon this week.

Cruiserweight wrestler Cedric Alexander will return to 205 Live this Tuesday on the WWE Network.

In Case You Didn’t Know

Alexander was introduced to the WWE audience through the Cruiserweight Classic where he progressed to the second round before losing to Kota Ibushi. His match with Ibushi was heavily praised by both wrestling fans and officials and was added to the 2016 Match of the Year Collection on the WWE Network.

Alexander would sign with the WWE and would be involved in a storyline with Noam Dar attempting to steal his valet/love interest, Alicia Fox.

Before the storyline concluded, news broke that Alexander suffered a knee injury that would keep him out of action from 3 to 5 months.

The Heart of the Matter

The news of Alexander’s return to the ring came from Alexander himself following a tweet with the caption “Flying into 205 Live this Tuesday night for my return on the WWE Network.”

Alexander managed to make an early recovery and will likely resume his feud with Noam Dar and Alicia Fox this Tuesday unless there are other plans for him that are currently unknown.

What’s Next?

The Cruiserweight Championship picture is currently focused on TJ Perkins, Austin Aries, and the current champion Neville, so Alexander will likely not factor into a title shot any time soon.

Alexander only mentioned his return on 205 Live, so he may not be returning to Monday Night Raw this week.

Author’s Take

Alexander is a fantastic wrestler so it’s good to hear that he’ll be returning to the ring this week.

The Lumbar Legacy hasn’t done much since his time in the Cruiserweight Classic, but hopefully that can change going forward.