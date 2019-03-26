×
WWE News: Celebrities added to Andre 'The Giant' Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35

Anirban Banerjee
News
233   //    26 Mar 2019, 07:56 IST

The newest addition to WrestleMania will be join the prestigious list of celebrities to take part in WWE
The newest addition to WrestleMania will be join the prestigious list of celebrities to take part in WWE

What's the story?

WWE is no stranger to celebrities competing at the Grandest Stage of them all. Over the years, the likes of Mike Tyson, Rob Gronkowski, Mr. T, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Donald Trump, Muhammad Ali, and many others have been involved in some capacity or other in WrestleMania.

The involvement of celebrities has always added a new level to WWE's biggest show of the year, attracting even more mainstream attention to their most prestigious card.

This year will be no different as Michael Che and Colin Jost of Saturday Night Live fame will be competing at WrestleMania 35 in the Andre 'The Giant' Memorial Battle Royal.

In case you didn't know...

Colin Jost and Michael Che were set to be the two Celebrity Correspondents for WrestleMania 35 this year before they got themselves entangled in a feud with the last person anyone wants to anger -- The Monster Among Men, Braun Strowman.

On the very first episode of RAW where the two were present, Colin Jost got on the wrong side of Strowman. Strowman responded in the only way he knew how -- he picked him up and choked him against the wall.

Colin Jost tried to make things right between them, by sending Braun Strowman a car with a message. However, Strowman was far from pleased with Jost's attitude and ripped the car apart.

The heart of the matter

Braun Strowman was on this week's episode of Moment of Bliss. While there, Colin Jost and Michael Che appeared on the big screen via satellite. Colin Jost continued to establish himself as a heel, as he wore a New York Yankees cap in front of the Boston crowd.

Strowman and Jost engaged in verbal barbs with each other... which did not end the way the two celebrities would have wanted.

The two of them will be in the same match as Braun Strowman -- the Andre 'The Giant' Memorial Battle Royal. Strowman gave them a choice -- either be in the match, or Strowman would catch up with them backstage. They chose the former.

Strowman appealed to Alexa Bliss -- who is the host of this year's WrestleMania 35 -- and she added them to the match.

What's next?

Colin Jost and Michael Che will be now in an exclusive list of celebrities, joining the United States President Donald Trump, as those who have been a part of WWE's biggest show of the year -- WrestleMania.

