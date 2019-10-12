WWE News: Cesaro and 11 other Superstars free agents after Draft on SmackDown

Cesaro

What happened on WWE Draft 2019?

This week's SmackDown saw the first instalment of the WWE Draft 2019, where 30 picks were to be made on SmackDown, while 41 picks would be made on next week's RAW.

The big story coming out of this week's Draft is that Becky Lynch will be on RAW, while Roman Reigns moves over to SmackDown. Bray Wyatt "The Fiend" moved over to SmackDown from RAW, while Sasha Banks also moved to SmackDown from the red brand.

There were more Superstars drafted to RAW or SmackDown, but there were a few Superstars who were not picked by either brand and are free agents after the Draft on SmackDown.

Who are the free agents after WWE Draft 2019?

Former RAW and SmackDown Tag Team champion Cesaro, who was previously on RAW, is the biggest name to become a free agent. Cesaro moved to RAW earlier this year during the Superstar Shake-Up after his split with Sheamus.

EC3, who has been severly underused on the main roster, has also become a free agent; we could perhaps see him return to NXT. Another forgotten figure in WWE, Eric Young, also became a free agent, as did Heath Slater and Tamina - all of whom were previously on RAW.

Chad Gable, who is in a feud with Baron Corbin, and was previously a part of SmackDown, is a free agent after the Draft on SmackDown. Sin Cara, and The B-Team - the tag team of Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel, are three other Superstars who were on SmackDown that are now free agents.

Three 205 Live Superstars - Drew Gulak, Akira Tozawa, and Humberto Carrillo, are the other free agents.

What happens to the free agents on WWE?

These free agents can sign for either brand - RAW or SmackDown - after the end of the WWE Draft 2019.

