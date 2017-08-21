WWE News: Cesaro destroys a beachball at SummerSlam

The Swiss Superman had no time for the WWE Universe's shenanigans in the Barclays Center.

by Harald Math News 21 Aug 2017

Cesaro put a stop to the shenanigans of the WWE Universe at SummerSlam

What's the story?

Cesaro may have finished on the losing side at SummerSlam, but he still managed to make the headlines after ripping apart a fan's beach ball during the RAW Tag Team Championship match.

In case you didn't know...

The Swiss Superman has been known to run into the crowd during his matches, usually to celebrate with the members of the Cesaro Section. Since turning heel alongside Sheamus this has happened less and less, but the man from Lucerne returned to the crowd at SummerSlam 2017.

Cesaro and Sheamus took on Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins at the Biggest Party of the Summer, with the Europeans' RAW Tag Team Championships on the line.

The heart of the matter

The WWE Universe has a tendency to become a little self-involved during matches, going into business for themselves via obscure chants and skittish games. On a number of occasions, the crowd has produced a beach ball that gets passed around, distracting the fans from what is going on in the ring.

This happened during the RAW Tag Team Championship match last night, but the Swiss Superman was having absolutely none of it. Cesaro stormed into the crowd, snatched the beachball, and proceeded to rip it to shreds.

LMAO Cesaro rips apart the beach ball #WWEsummerslam pic.twitter.com/T9SQWZa3BD — Luge (@LugeMania) August 21, 2017

It was a masterful heel move. From that moment on the crowd was 100% into what was going on in the ring, throwing their support behind the reformed duo of Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose.

Impact

Some have already speculated that it was anger that caused Cesaro to stop the crowd's fun and that wrestlers can be annoyed by such shenanigans. This could well be true, but it is just as likely that this was merely a masterful heel move by the experienced Swiss.

Much like ripping apart the homemade signs that fans bring to the arena, such actions are a guaranteed way to garner some hot heel heat. Cesaro proved this once again last night.

Author's take

Once upon a time, a crowd going into business for itself made for an entertaining spectacle. Those days are long gone, however, and now it smacks of desperation and collective ideas about their station.

WWE is certainly stagnating right now, but disrespecting the performers putting their bodies on the line inside the ring isn't the way to improve the product. It is especially galling when this happens during Cesaro matches, as those same fans have long complained about the way in which the Swiss Superman is used.

Cesaro may have ruined the crowd's fun, but he lost his championship in the process. A mixed night for the Swiss Superman.

