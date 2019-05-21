WWE News: Cesaro gets a brand new entrance theme

The Swiss Superman - Cesaro

What's the story?

On this week's episode of WWE RAW, Cesaro made an appearance as he came out to face Ricochet in a match.

Since Sheamus is injured at the moment, The Bar has been split for a while, with Cesaro getting a singles run instead. This week, for the first time since coming to WWE RAW, Cesaro got his own new entrance theme.

In case you didn't know...

For a long time, Cesaro was using the Bar theme as a tribute to his injured partner Sheamus while making his way down to the ring. While he is yet to get a proper feud since coming to WWE RAW, Cesaro is set to have quite the run for the first time in his recent WWE career.

Having been successful as a Tag Team Wrestler, there's very little that Cesaro can do in the tag team division that he has not already done. However, for a long time, Cesaro has been considered to be one of the most underrated and talented WWE Superstars.

On this week's episode of WWE RAW, Cesaro's opponent Ricochet was present the night before at WWE Money in the Bank ladder match in what was a very physically taxing performance.

The heart of the matter

Cesaro came out to a new theme on WWE RAW, as instead of the old theme that he had before and the Bar Theme, he had a theme which sounded like that of a Superhero.

This might be quite appropriate given that Cesaro is also known as the Swiss Superman.

You can see the theme here:

Cesaro has debuted a new theme song and entrance.



What do you think? #Raw pic.twitter.com/qK0HI0QOQY — WWE Critics (@WWECritics) May 21, 2019

What's next?

Getting a new theme might be indicative of WWE's plans for Cesaro. It appears that he will continue on his singles run and hopefully he might finally be recognised as the immense talent that he is.