WWE News: Cesaro makes surprising comment about The Bar splitting up

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
News
961   //    17 May 2019, 23:20 IST

Not only the WWE Universe, but even Cesaro was shocked
Not only the WWE Universe, but even Cesaro was shocked

What’s the story?

The WWE Universe was caught surprised when The Bar was quietly broken up in the Superstar Shake-up. The duo was going well together, and nothing was pointing towards the end for the tag team.

However, WWE Creative and Vince McMahon went ahead and put Cesaro on Monday Night Raw and Sheamus on SmackDown Live during the shakeup. Shedding light on the decision and how he came to know about it, Cesaro revealed that he too had no idea it was about to happen.

In case you didn’t know…

The Bar, Cesaro and Sheamus, were a tag team for almost 3 years and have held the tag titles on both brands. The tag team was surprisingly broken in the recent Superstar Shake-up without any indication.

The heart of the matter

In an interview with talkSPORT, Cesaro revealed that he only got to know that The Bar was broken up when his travel plans were changed. He also pointed out that he had no clue that he was being sent to Monday Night Raw. He said:

See, I was traded after the Superstar Shakeup. So, I actually thought that The Bar may not have been broken up, you know? You never know! Then, all of a sudden I get a message like ‘Hey, your travel changed,’ and I’m like ‘Ah, OK yeah, guess I’m a Raw guy now!’

He also made it clear that it was Mick Foley's idea to start The Bar when he was the general manager of RAW. In the same interview, he said:

For all I know, yes, it was his idea to put us together. He saw something in that and he was lobbying for the best-of-seven series and then to make us a team. So, thank you Mick!

What’s next?

Cesaro is not scheduled to compete at Money in the Bank this Sunday but is expected to be a part of the 50-man Royal Rumble at the WWE Super Show-Down in Saudi Arabia next month.

WWE Raw The Bar Cesaro Sheamus
