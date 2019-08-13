WWE News: Cesaro receives new tag team partner in match before Raw

Cesaro is a six-time Tag Team Champion

Cesaro has re-established himself as a singles competitor on WWE Raw and SmackDown Live since being separated from long-time tag team partner Sheamus in the 2019 Superstar Shake-Up.

“The Swiss Cyborg” traded victories with Ricochet and Cedric Alexander in one-on-one matches after WrestleMania 35 before losing against Aleister Black at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view in July.

After almost a month without being involved in a meaningful singles storyline, the six-time Tag Team Champion returned to the tag team scene when he joined forces with EC3 on a taping of Main Event before the August 12 episode of Raw.

The unlikely allies, who previously tagged with Robert Roode on Main Event on June 24, teamed up for the first time in a 2-on-2 tag match by defeating former Raw Tag Team Champions Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder.

It is unclear if the duo will remain a regular presence on Main Event or any of WWE’s other weekly shows in the future, as the company has been known to pair two Superstars together in the past (e.g. Jinder Mahal & Shelton Benjamin) without a follow-up storyline.

Cesaro's tag team history in WWE

While EC3 is still trying to find his place on the main roster, Cesaro will go down as one of the most accomplished tag team Superstars of the decade.

Having failed to win any Tag Team titles with Jack Swagger during their time as The Real Americans (managed by Zeb Colter), he went on to become a Tag Team Champion with Tyson Kidd in 2015 before winning five Tag Team titles with Sheamus between 2016-2018 as a member of The Bar.

Moving forward, Cesaro has been announced as an entrant in the upcoming King of the Ring tournament on Raw, but there is always a chance that he could form another permanent tag team partnership at a later date.