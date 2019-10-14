WWE News: Cesaro receives surprising opponent for Crown Jewel

Cesaro is widely regarded as one of WWE's best in-ring talents

Cesaro will face Mansoor in a one-on-one match at WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 31.

Mansoor, who signed with WWE in 2018 following a successful tryout before the Greatest Royal Rumble, outlasted 50 other Superstars to win a 51-man Battle Royal when WWE last visited Saudi Arabia for the Super ShowDown event in June 2019.

During that match, the Saudi Superstar eliminated his upcoming Crown Jewel opponent, Cesaro, before launching Elias over the top rope to pick up a popular victory in his home country.

Since then, Cesaro has continued to compete on RAW and SmackDown, as well as NXT UK, while Mansoor’s only televised match since Super ShowDown ended in defeat against Damian Priest on an episode of NXT.

What else is scheduled for Crown Jewel?

The first announcement for Crown Jewel came on the September 30 episode of RAW when Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair rolled back the years during a war of words on Miz TV.

It was then revealed that the Hall of Famers will each manage a team in a five-on-five match at Crown Jewel, with Seth Rollins captaining Team Hogan and Randy Orton captaining Team Flair.

WWE recently confirmed that Cain Velasquez will challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at the event, while heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury is due to make his debut against Braun Strowman.

Along with the Cesaro vs. Mansoor announcement, WWE also revealed that there will be a Tag Team Turmoil match including at least nine tag teams to determine who will win this year’s World Cup and receive the nickname of “The Best Tag Team In The World”.

