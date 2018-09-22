WWE News: Cesaro reveals backstage reactions to the 'Beach ball incident'

Cesaro and Sheamus were battling for the WWE Raw Tag Team Titles

What's the story?

Cesaro was at the WWE Performance Centre to promote the release of the video game over this week. During his time there, Adam Pacciti of Cultaholic.com (For any quotes used from this article, please H/T Sportskeeda.com) caught up with him and was able to ask him some questions in a short interview.

Among the questions that came up, Adam asked Cesaro about the famous beach ball incident at last year's SummerSlam, where one half of The Bar, had jumped into the crowd and torn up a beach ball. Adam also asked about the backstage reception he got once he went back to the dressing room.

In case you didn't know...

Often, there are times that the fans try to hijack the show. This only used to happen only when the show itself was boring, but during a period during 2017, it even started to happen during entertaining matches.

This not only was a direct insult to the wrestlers performing but at the same time, fans ruined the experience for the audience viewing the show from their homes. Part of this craze was the beach ball, where people used to bring these balls and throw them around in the live audience.

The heart of the matter

When asked about the incident, Cesaro talked about his own reaction before talking about the reaction of others. He said that he was happy with himself, and he did not want to let something like that happen on his watch, while he was competing for the Raw Tag Team Titles.

"Whatever happened, I was really happy with myself, really proud of myself. There was that one moment, 'hell no! not on my watch!'"

He also revealed that when he walked backstage, there were people who were very happy with what he had done, with several of them even saying they had been hoping he would react that way.

"Yeah! We were all hoping you would do it! It's a really good moment that lives on forever. I was actually pitching 'No Beachball' Cesaro shirts."

Although Cesaro did not get taken up on his t-shirt idea, he revealed it could still happen one day. He went on to say that he wanted people to know that inflatable objects are now forbidden and that he was the responsible one for that.

What's next?

Cesaro remains one of the top wrestlers in the world. Although he is still partnering with Sheamus, at some point on the future the Swiss Cyborg is sure to have a singles run yet again.

What do you think of the beachball incident? Leave your thoughts in the comment below.