WWE News: Cesaro reveals details about his real relationship with Sheamus

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.25K // 22 Sep 2018, 22:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Cesaro talks about how he feels about his tag team partner

What's the story?

Cesaro was at the WWE Performance Centre to promote their new WWE video game, WWE 2K19. While there, Adam Pacciti of Cultaholic.com (Please H/T Sportskeeda.com for any quote used from this article) caught up with him to ask a few questions. During the interview, Adam asked him questions about his relations with his tag team partner, Sheamus.

In case you didn't know...

Sheamus and Cesaro were an impromptu tag team forced together by then-Raw General Manager, Mick Foley. The two of them had a 'Best of Seven' series, which resulted in a tie. Mick forced them to team together, and after a few matches where they did not appear to get along, the team managed to get over and have been doing well since then.

They have won the Raw Tag Team Championships on four separate occasions together, and despite being heels currently are two of the most popular stars on the roster. Their upper-tier status in WWE only helped to make their tag team even more popular than it had been before.

The heart of the matter

Cesaro talked about his partnership with Sheamus, and said that he felt like their tag team run would 'last forever', revealing that they were like 'brothers' now, hanging out together, and playing games and irritating each other.

"You legit saw from when we were opponents to where we are now. And it's like yeah that was the story, we were fighting each other and then we became a tag team. You saw the evolution from us just starting as a team to finding our ways, to now being the Bar. We always were the Bar, but now we are a well-oiled machine, that's also the time we became really really good friends."

He said that while they had been acquaintances before, the two of them have become really good friends in real life, which is evident from their on-screen chemistry.

"When one of us have a bad day the other one is always there to pick him up or to make more fun of him and make him more miserable which makes it fun again. It's a great brotherly thing we've got going on."

What's next?

Cesaro and Sheamus are set to take part in a SmackDown Live Tag Team Title match which will take place at WWE Super Show-Down.

What do you think of Cesaro and Sheamus as a tag team? Leave your thoughts in the comments below!