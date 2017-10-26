WWE News: Cesaro reveals why he destroyed the beach ball at Summerslam

The Swiss Cyborg says he felt disrespected.

The beach ball never stood a chance

What's the story?

Midway through a WWE Tag-Team Championship match where Sheamus and Cesaro faced Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose, the Swiss Cyborg ran into the crowd, retrieved a beach ball and destroyed it.

Now, Cesaro has opened up about the beach ball moment during an interview with All Things Wrestling Radio, revealing that the hilarious spot was done in the heat of the moment due to his frustration with the fans.

In case you didn't know...

The build-up to Summerslam was all about the will-they, won't-they coming back together of Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose, who had been teasing a reunion for some time. When the duo finally reconciled, a match was made between them and The Bar for the Tag-Team titles, where the infamous beach ball spot happened.

The heart of the matter

Cesaro revealed that his destruction of the beach ball wasn't a 'spot' or a work and was, in fact, a spur of the moment decision caused by growing frustration at the crowd's behaviour during the tag-team match.

“It’s Summerslam…arguably the second biggest pay-per-view of the year. Myself and Sheamus are out there against Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins for the WWE Tag Team Championships. We poured our hearts into this match and I look out and see some schmucks playing with a beach ball. So I decided to put an end to that because if I’m in the ring, that’s the most exciting thing to watch.”

Cesaro also added that he was disrespected by the people who chose to play with a beach ball instead of watching his match.

What's next?

Cesaro and Sheamus had an incredible match at TLC 2017 alongside The Miz, Braun Strowman and Kane. They continued to tag with the Intercontinental Champion on the most recent episode of Monday Night Raw and could find themselves representing the flagship show at Survivor Series.

Author's take

I can fully understand Cesaro's frustration here. These guys are putting their bodies on the line for our entertainment, trying to put on the best, most exciting, matches for us. The least we, as fans, can do is give them our attention, especially when we've forked out top dollar for Summerslam tickets, knowing plenty of fans are sitting at home who would've loved to have been there.

