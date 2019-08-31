WWE News: Cesaro will compete in a match at NXT UK TakeOver Cardiff

Cesaro will be in action!

Tonight, history will be made as WWE's very first pay-per-view event in Wales takes place in the form of NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff - and WWE Superstar Cesaro will be in action!

NXT UK has confirmed that Cesaro will be in action, against a mystery opponent as he's issued an Open Challenge.

.@WWECesaro has arrived to #NXTUKTakeOver and we are all curious as to who answers his #OpenChallenge! pic.twitter.com/NLmhb5fchX — NXT UK (@NXTUK) August 31, 2019

Cesaro confirmed this week that he would be making his way to Cardiff for a match in NXT UK.

Meanwhile, during a conference call, a delegate from SPORTbible asked Triple H about the likes of Drew McIntyre stating that he'd love to wrestle in NXT UK, and Cesaro confirming he'll make an appearance at this weekend's event!

We’ve seen that this weekend with Cesaro.

He watches the scene very carefully and his desire to want to come over to Cardiff and see and feel that crowd is important to him. I know he’s said that he’s looking forward to testing out the UK and see what they have first-hand, which would mean he’s going to get physical I would imagine.

It’s exciting when you have talent in their own time wanting to come over because you know it’s something special and the fans are going to get something special.

The Game also revealed that he would welcome Drew McIntyre competing in NXT UK.

Yeah, I think that the opportunity, you know, when we see guys like Drew McIntytre talking about a brand it’s because that’s brand is hot.

If they want to be a part of it it’s not because they want to go and spend an off day there, they’re busy enough. So when a guy like Drew McIntyre says, "I see the UK, I see it on fire, I want to go over there and step in the ring with people like Walter."

If his schedule permits and he has the ability, I’d love to make it happen.

You can catch NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff this weekend at 7 pm BST, and NXT UK weekly on the WWE Network at 8 pm BST.

