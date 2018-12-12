WWE News: Chairs match officially added to TLC card

The TLC card is shaping up

What's the story?

Randy Orton and Rey Mysterio have a history that dates back more than 12 years, and that rivalry will be renewed this weekend when chairs will be seen as the approved weapon.

In case you didn't know...

Rey Mysterio eliminated Randy Orton from The 2006 Royal Rumble to book his place at WrestleMania, he then defeated Orton and Kurt Angle to become the World Champion at WrestleMania 22, which was where Mysterio was finally able to prove that he could overcome The Viper.

This rivalry was renewed a few weeks ago when Mysterio returned to WWE and Orton seemingly put a target on The Biggest Little Man's head.

The heart of the matter

Following a brutal match a few weeks ago on SmackDown Live, Randy Orton left the arena with Rey Mysterio's mask as the former World Champion struggled to keep his face covered and took in the utter disrespect that was shown by The Legend Killer.

Mysterio will be able to exact some revenge this weekend at TLC when he goes one-on-one with Orton in a Chairs match.

It has already been announced that there will be two TLC matches, one for the SmackDown Women's Championship between Becky Lynch, Asuka, and Charlotte and between Braun Strowman and Baron Corbin.

TLC will also see a Tables match between Ruby Riott and Natalya and a Ladder match between Elias and Bobby Lashley that will have a guitar hanging from the ceiling, the winner will be able to use the guitar on their opponent.

What's next?

TLC takes place on Sunday night, December 16th live from San Jose and will see either Rey Mysterio or Randy Orton leave with bragging rights.

Do you think Mysterio will get some revenge at TLC or will Orton add Mysterio to his list of accomplishments? Have your say in the comments section below...

