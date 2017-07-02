WWE News: Champion adds LED lights to her championship title belt

The SmackDown Women's Championship may well be in line for a bit of an upgrade.

by Harald Math News 02 Jul 2017, 18:05 IST

Naomi has made a welcome addition to her title belt

What’s the story?

Naomi’s second reign as WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion may not have set the world alight as of yet, but her commitment to her gimmick can not be faulted.

At a recent WWE live event in Odessa, Naomi appeared with a championship title belt covered in LED lights, taking her ‘Glow’ persona to the next level. It remains to be seen whether this gimmick will be brought to television or not.

In case you didn’t know...

Naomi initially won the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship by defeating Alexa Bliss at Elimination Chamber 2017, but as forced to relinquish the championship a week later due to injury.

The former Funkadactyl then regained the title at WrestleMania 33, entering and winning a six-pack challenge. Naomi has since held the championship for 90 days, making her the longest reigning champion in the title’s short history.

The heart of the matter

Despite being the champion for three months now, Naomi’s achievements have been overshadowed somewhat by other developments in the SmackDown women’s division. Charlotte Flair made her way over the blue brand, before Carmella and James Ellsworth contrived to win the first two women’s Money in the Bank ladder matches in history.

As a result, Naomi’s title reign has flown somewhat under the radar.

Naomi appeared at the live event in Odessa with an LED-light accentuated championship title belt, adding a new element to her aesthetic that she has needed for a while now. The developments elsewhere in the division have given Naomi the feeling of a temporary champion somewhat, but this could be a sign that WWE still has big plans for her.

Meanwhile, Naomi had LED lights on her championship belt, which I don't believe we've seen on TV before. pic.twitter.com/JsfwARhIpw — Justin Lee (@OAJustinLee) July 2, 2017

Whether or not the gimmick makes it to television is another story completely, but it shows that WWE is more and more willing to allow its champions to add character to the titles they hold.

What’s next?

Will the LED lights make an appearance on SmackDown? It would be a shame if they did not. It is unlikely that WWE is going to go through the rigamarole of adding them without the intention of utilising the aesthetic further down the line.

It will be interesting to see whether or not Naomi brings the lights to the blue brand this coming Tuesday night.

Author’s take

Whilst it may take more than LED lights to make Naomi seem like more than a transitional champion, it is difficult to deny the aesthetic improvement the lights add to the belt.

They fit right in with Naomi’s gimmick too, adding an extra bit of character to both her and the title. I for one hope they make it to television this coming Tuesday.