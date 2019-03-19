×
WWE News: Champions to make an appearance on SmackDown Live

Greg Bush
ANALYST
News
431   //    19 Mar 2019, 07:18 IST

SmackDown Live cannot be missed
SmackDown Live cannot be missed


What's the story?

Bayley and Sasha Banks aren't the type to turn down a challenge. For weeks, the IIconics have been trash talking the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Tomorrow night, the champs finally respond.

In case you didn't know...

Bayley and Sasha Banks captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at WWE Elimination Chamber, beating five of the best tag teams in the company. In one night, they managed to defeat Naomi & Carmella, the IIconics, Mandy Rose & Sonya Blade, the Riott Squad, and Nia Jax & Tamina, proving that they're the best women's tag team in the world.

However, since then, the champions haven't been seen on SmackDown Live. Though they're holding belts that can be defended on any brand, they've only showed up on Raw and NXT. The IIconics have noticed this, and are tired of being ignored. Repeatedly, they've called out the Boss'n Hug Connection for failing to work on Tuesday nights.

Tonight, Sasha and Bayley looked to silence their critics.

The heart of the matter

On Monday Night Raw, Bayley and Sasha Banks revealed that they'll be showing up on SmackDown Live tomorrow night. While they didn't exactly make their motives clear, they did reveal that what they had planned for the Blue Brand would be "Iconic."

While we don't know what they have in store for SmackDown's women's tag division, we know the teams there aren't going to squander the opportunity when the champions arrive.

What's next?

With WrestleMania only a few weeks away, we still don't have challengers for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. Several teams have been looking to challenge Bayley and Sasha on the Grandest Stage of Them All. We may see a multi-tag team match for the titles then, especially with Beth Phoenix teasing her in-ring return tonight, and it wouldn't be surprising to see the IIconics added to the mix.

