WWE News: Championship match confirmed for NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 315 // 18 Jul 2019, 01:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The first match has been made!

What's the story?

The first match for NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff has today been confirmed - with Kay Lee Ray challenging Toni Storm for the NXT United Kingdom Women's Championship to take place at next month's event in Wales.

In case you didn't know...

Ahead of NXT UK's Glasgow tapings back in April, I spoke exclusively with Kay Lee Ray before her official debut. I asked Kay Lee if appearing in NXT in 2015 and in the Mae Young Classic helped give the Scottish Superstar a nice basis for when she eventually did debut in NXT UK.

I do. I like to say that I picked my time quite nicely here, but all of those experiences just helped me become a better wrestler so I could get to the point where I could get into NXT UK and learn even more now. The facilities we've got at NXT UK are fantastic. Coming in established, honed my craft...

You can read the full interview here.

The heart of the matter

At Download Festival, Kay Lee Ray challenged Toni Storm to a match for the NXT UK Women's Championship at NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff - and vowed to make the current champion's life a living hell before then.

Well, as of tonight's NXT UK episode, the match has now been made official! The Women's Championship will be on the line in the first match confirmed for the second-ever NXT UK TakeOver event.

What's next?

NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff emanates from the Motorpoint Arena on August 31st, and the show is sold out.

You can catch it live on WWE Network. NXT UK is also available weekly on WWE Network, every Wednesday at 8 pm.

Are you excited for NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff? Let us know in the comments.