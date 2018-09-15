WWE News: Championship Match Moved to Kickoff Show At Hell In A Cell

Which match will kickstart the proceedings, this Sunday?

What's the story?

Hell in a Cell is almost upon us and we've finally learned the official match for the Kickoff Show this weekend. The unfortunate honour goes to the match between The New Day and Rusev Day for the prestigious SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

The announcement was made on WWE.com. Rusev Day bested The Bar this past week to qualify for this title match.

In case you didn't know...

The New Day defeated The Bludgeon Brothers only two nights after SummerSlam to become the 5 time WWE Champions. The title change happened as a direct consequence of Erick Rowan suffering an injury during the big title match at SummerSlam.

Paige announced a mini-tournament with two exciting triple threat matches featuring the teams on SmackDown Live to get a shot at the New Day at Hell in a Cell. The Bar and Rusev Day made it to the finals. This week, Aiden English sacrificed himself to Sheamus' onslaught so that Rusev could pick up the win.

The heart of the matter

This was the official announcement made by the site:

(Clearing throat) At the end of the tandem matches, where SmackDown LIVE’s elite teams plaaaay, Rusev & Aiden English will now aim to make WWE Hell in a Cell … Rusev Daaaaaay! Yes, Sunday during the WWE Hell in a Cell Kickoff, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day will battle the eccentric combination of Rusev & Aiden English.

Because both teams are crowd favourites, it will be interesting to see who has the WWE Universe's support, heading into this big match. This match could be the underdog classic that potentially steals the show.

What's next?

Will we see a big title change take place at the Kickoff Show? There's just one way to find out, folks. Join us live as the action unfolds.

Do you think this match deserves to be on the Kickoff show? Let us know in the comments.