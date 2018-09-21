WWE News: Spoiler on Championship match being officially set for WWE Evolution

The upcoming all women's PPV will feature four championship matches

What's the story?

Kairi Sane captured the NXT Women's Championship at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV when she defeated Shayna Baszler, ending her reign at 133 days. Now, it looks like the Pirate Queen's first title defense will be against the Queen of Spades at WWE Evolution.

In case you didn't know...

Shayna Baszler absolutely dominated the NXT roster throughout late 2017 and most of 2018. With decisive victories over Ember Moon, Dakota Kai, and Nikki Cross, the former NXT Champion put everyone that came across her to sleep.

In fact, the only person to hold a victory over her for a year was Kairi Sane, who defeated Baszler in the finals of the inaugural Mae Young Classic. Almost a year later, and the Pirate Queen would get her opportunity at the NXT Women's Championship, and a rematch against Shayna Baszler.

The heart of the matter

PWInsider has revealed that another match has been set for WWE Evolution. During today's NXT tapings, it was revealed that NXT Champion Kairi Sane would defend her title against The Queen of Spades, Shayna Baszler.

As of now, the current card for WWE Evolution is as follows:

NXT Women's Championship: Shayna Baszler vs Kairi Sane (c)

Alexa Bliss vs Trish Stratus

Lita vs Mickie James

What's next?

WWE Evolution will also feature matches for the Raw, Smackdown, and NXT UK Women's Championships, though the participants have not been revealed. The finals of the Mae Young Classic will take place there as well.

Kairi Sane and Shayna Baszler have had a pretty intense rivalry over the past year, and their next bout at Evolution seems to be the end to their historic feud.

Will Kairi Sane continue her title reign, or will the Queen of Spades take the wind out of the Pirate Queen's sails?