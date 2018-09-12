WWE News: Championship match set for post Hell in a Cell show

Greg Bush FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.13K // 12 Sep 2018, 09:09 IST

Drew Gulak has been making a name for himself this month and has earned a title match next week

What's the story?

Since January, WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander has been undefeated, making his way to the finals of the Cruiserweight Title match at WrestleMania 34, defeating his friend Mustafa Ali to claim the belt. Since then, he's been able to put every challenger down...except one.

Alexander has been in a bitter rivalry with Drew Gulak over the past few months. Though he was successful in his title defense on the SummerSlam main event, the Submission Specialist has continued to be a thorn in the side of the Soul of 205 Live.

In case you didn't know...

Drew Gulak has been petitioning for a better 205 Live for two years now. The politician of the purple brand has consistently said that the best way for the Cruiserweights to wrestle is to stick to mat wrestling. Prior to the rebirth of 205 Live, the Gulak was a bit more comical, bringing picket signs out to the ring with him.

However, since January, Gulak has become more vicious, forcing all of his opponents to tap out to gruesome moves like kneebars and the dreaded Gu-Lock. Gulak felt he deserved to represent the Cruiserweights and has been working towards another title bout with Cedric Alexander since he was caught in a roll-up on the SummerSlam pre-show.

Gulak has been successful in goading and baiting Alexander, playing right into the hand of the Submissions Specialist over the past month. Now, it looks like Gulak will get another shot at the Cruiserweight Title.

The heart of the matter

On tonight's episode of 205 Live, Cedric Alexander teamed up with former champion Akira Tozawa to face off against Drew Gulak and Gentleman Jack Gallagher.

Once it's locked in, the only thing left to do is TAP! @DrewGulak & @GentlemanJackG get the victory on #205Live! pic.twitter.com/eSSTwNE7XG — 205Live (@WWE205Live) September 12, 2018

Gulak and Gallagher were too much for the Tozawa and the Cruiserweight Champion to manage, and Gulak would end up tapping out Tozawa with the Gu-Lock. After the match, 205 Live GM (and Authors of Pain's manager) Drake Maverick decided that Drew Gulak has indeed earned another title opportunity, setting up the championship bout for next week's 205 Live.

What's next?

The Submission Specialist has had Cedric Alexander's number for a long time, now. Aside from his loss at SummerSlam, Gulak has had the upper hand on the Cruiserweight Champion at every turn. It's possible we could end 205 Live next week with a brand new champion. Will Gulak put the Purple Brand on the path to a better 205 Live, or will the Age of Alexander continue on to WWE Super Show-Down, where Buddy Murphy awaits the champion?

Will Drew Gulak make Cedric Alexander tap out? Sound off in the comments.