WWE News: Championship match set for WrestleMania

20 Mar 2019

With two weeks left until WrestleMania, Buddy Murphy has finally found a challenger

What's the story?

Tonight on 205 Live, Cedric Alexander faced off against Tony Nese to determine who would challenge Buddy Murphy for the Cruiserweight Championship at WrestleMania. The two rivals put on an incredible main event, leaving the WWE Universe chanting "This is Awesome!"

In case you didn't know...

Back on February 26th, Drake Maverick revealed that Buddy Murphy would defend his Cruiserweight Championship at WrestleMania. His opponent would be decided via a tournament, similar to how the champion was crowned at last year's WrestleMania.

Both men had a tough road to the finals

Featuring eight of the best cruiserweights in the WWE, Tony Nese and Cedric Alexander had to fight their way through the best that the company had to offer. Alexander defeated former Cruiserweight Champion Akira Tozawa in the first round, then eliminated NXT/NXT UK star Oney Lorcan in a hard hitting brawl.

Nese took out a former Cruiserweight Champion himself in Kalisto, then avenged his embarrassing loss against Drew Gulak in last year's Cruiserweight Championship Tournament. Tonight, Alexander and Nese continued their epic rivalry.

The heart of the matter

Cedric Alexander and Tony Nese faced off in the main event of tonight's edition of 205 Live. These two have traded several wins over the past few years. Tonight, Nese looked to prove once and for all that he was better than Alexander, and that's what he did.

Managing to become one of the few superstars to ever kick out of the Lumbar Check, the Premier Athlete put down the Soul of 205 Live with the Running Nese. After the match, Buddy Murphy attacked Nese from behind, ending their friendship to send a message. Nobody is taking the title away from the Juggernaut.

What's next?

At WrestleMania, Tony Nese will take on the unbeatable Buddy Murphy for the Cruiserweight Championship. Murphy has beaten the best that 205 Live has had to offer, from Mustafa Ali and Cedric Alexander, to Akira Tozawa and Hideo Itami. Nese has been performing at a top level since beating Noam Dar a few months back in a No DQ match. He'll have to bring his best to WrestleMania, as he faces off against the "Greatest Cruiserweight Champion of All Time."

