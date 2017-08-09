WWE News: Charlotte addresses wardrobe goof-up following match with Lana

The Queen addresses her dress slip-up. Wooo!!!

Charlotte Flair made light of her wardrobe goof-up against Lana

What’s the story?

Charlotte Flair addressed the wardrobe malfunction she suffered during her match with Lana that went down this past Tuesday night on SmackDown Live.

The dress slip-up transpired during the Flair vs Lana match up when ‘The Queen’ was in the midst of flipping ‘The Ravishing Russian’ over.

As soon as Flair flipped Lana over, the latter held on to The Queen’s shorts real tight, and literally exposed Charlotte’s bare bottom to the live audience. However, the camera angles during the live feed were such that fans watching on their TV sets or mobile devices didn’t witness Flair’s accidental wardrobe slip-up.

Nevertheless, Charlotte apparently seems to have taken the incident in her stride, and took to social media to make light of the situation-

People will do anything to try to get the upper hand. ????????‍♀️????????????‍♀️???????? https://t.co/LmcHTgLZK0 — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) August 9, 2017

In case you didn’t know…

Charlotte Flair is widely regarded as one of the best professional wrestlers today, owing to her top-notch athleticism and highly technical mat skills.

On the other hand, Lana has borne the brunt of heavy criticism at the hands of both fans and pundits in the professional wrestling community due to what most allege are highly underdeveloped wrestling skills.

The heart of the matter

While wardrobe malfunctions are commonplace in the world of professional wrestling or any sort of full-contact sport for that matter, the fans in attendance at the Air Canada Center in Toronto were quick to highlight Charlotte’s wardrobe malfunction, by breaking into chants of ‘Thank You Lana’, sarcastically thanking the Ravishing Russian for mistakenly pantsing Charlotte smack in the middle of the ring.

Regardless, Charlotte would go on to walk away with the victory against her Ravishing opponent and being the sport that she is, joke about her wardrobe malfunction on the internet. Here’s what Queen Flair had to say regarding the same-

“People (*in reference to Lana*) will do anything to try to get the upper hand.”

Charlotte even addressed it on Becky Lynch's Instagram post show "What's the tea", giving an even more hilarious answer:

What's the tea?! @charlottewwe A post shared by Rebecca Quin (@beckylynchwwe) on Aug 8, 2017 at 6:10pm PDT

What’s next?

Charlotte continues to work as one of the WWE’s top female Superstars today, whereas Lana seems to be slowly but steadily fitting into her role as the prodigious wrestler under the tutelage of Tamina.

Author’s take

Say what you want, I for one love the fact that the WWE is high on Lana.

The Ravishing Russian is excellent on the mic and if given 6-8 months to let her ring-work catch u with her mic skills, she’d excel as a top heel in the WWE Women’s Division.

As for Charlotte’s dress slip-up… well, these things happen. Wooo!!!

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com