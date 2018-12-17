×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch's post match reaction from TLC

Brandon Ewing
ANALYST
News
699   //    17 Dec 2018, 11:18 IST

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair
Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair

What's the story

Following what was an epic battle for the WWE SmackDown Live Women's Championship at TLC, we witnessed history being made as Asuka became the new Women's Champion, thanks to an assist from RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.

Rousey interfered, pushing the ladder over, causing both Becky and Charlotte to fall to the mat. When Rousey made her exit, Asuka took advantage of this golden opportunity, climbed the ladder and retrieved the championship title.

In case you didn't know...

After weeks of build up, we saw the much anticipated Triple Threat TLC match between then-champion Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Asuka. With Becky and Charlotte being the odds-on favorite to win the contest, Asuka was the underdog in this match who had very little success following her loss to Charlotte back at WrestleMania 34.

With the attention centered around the history between Charlotte and Becky, Asuka inserted herself into the mix to make things even more interesting, as SmackDown Live General Manager Paige made the match official as a Triple Threat TLC Match.

The heart of the matter

Following the conclusion of WWE TLC, the cameras continued to roll capturing the reactions from both Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch as they made their way toward the backstage area. Charlotte had an intense stare down with Becky, with the cameras (obviously edited) cutting to Becky telling the crowd that she will "be back", as the fans continued to chant: "Becky! Becky!" repeatedly.

What's next

The fallout from WWE TLC leaves more questions than answers, much to our speculation. Who will now challenge Asuka for the SmackDown Women's Championship? Will we see Charlotte and Becky Lynch challenge for the title, or better yet, participate in the 30-woman Royal Rumble match? Leave your thoughts and replies in the comment section below. As always, keep up with Sportskeeda for all the latest wrestling news and results.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE TLC 2018 Charlotte Becky Lynch
Brandon Ewing
ANALYST
I am currently a contributor to WrestlingINC.com and Sportskeeda. I am a professional wrestling journalist with past experiences contributing to PWPNation and 411Mania. I have been a huge fan of pro wrestling since the age of five. My favorite wrestler of all-time is Sting. I watch a variety of wrestling promotions, such as: WWE, Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling, Major League Wrestling (MLW), and NXT.
WWE News: Asuka vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair...
RELATED STORY
TLC 2018: Asuka vs Charlotte Flair vs Becky Lynch,...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch talks about dangers of TLC match...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch documentary in the works?
RELATED STORY
5 people that will be negatively affected by Becky Lynch...
RELATED STORY
Can Asuka defeat Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair at WWE TLC?
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch and Nia Jax face off backstage at TLC
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Possible reason for the triple threat...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch promises to compete at TLC
RELATED STORY
Who Does it Better? Episode 5: Becky vs. Charlotte vs. Asuka
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us