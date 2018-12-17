WWE News: Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch's post match reaction from TLC

Brandon Ewing

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair

What's the story

Following what was an epic battle for the WWE SmackDown Live Women's Championship at TLC, we witnessed history being made as Asuka became the new Women's Champion, thanks to an assist from RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.

Rousey interfered, pushing the ladder over, causing both Becky and Charlotte to fall to the mat. When Rousey made her exit, Asuka took advantage of this golden opportunity, climbed the ladder and retrieved the championship title.

In case you didn't know...

After weeks of build up, we saw the much anticipated Triple Threat TLC match between then-champion Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Asuka. With Becky and Charlotte being the odds-on favorite to win the contest, Asuka was the underdog in this match who had very little success following her loss to Charlotte back at WrestleMania 34.

With the attention centered around the history between Charlotte and Becky, Asuka inserted herself into the mix to make things even more interesting, as SmackDown Live General Manager Paige made the match official as a Triple Threat TLC Match.

The heart of the matter

Following the conclusion of WWE TLC, the cameras continued to roll capturing the reactions from both Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch as they made their way toward the backstage area. Charlotte had an intense stare down with Becky, with the cameras (obviously edited) cutting to Becky telling the crowd that she will "be back", as the fans continued to chant: "Becky! Becky!" repeatedly.

What's next

The fallout from WWE TLC leaves more questions than answers, much to our speculation. Who will now challenge Asuka for the SmackDown Women's Championship? Will we see Charlotte and Becky Lynch challenge for the title, or better yet, participate in the 30-woman Royal Rumble match? Leave your thoughts and replies in the comment section below. As always, keep up with Sportskeeda for all the latest wrestling news and results.

