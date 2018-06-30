WWE News: Charlotte Flair believes that the women are one step away from main eventing WrestleMania

Charlotte wants to main event WrestleMania

What's the story?

The women of WWE have been rumoured to be main eventing next year's WrestleMania, but since this is not yet set in stone, Charlotte believes that the right storyline is all they currently need.

In case you didn't know...

The Women's Revolution over the past few years has allowed the women of WWE to be treated much more seriously and have now main evented episodes of Raw, SmackDown, B level pay-per-views and in January they were able to main event The Royal Rumble.

WrestleMania is the next big event on that list, the women have never been able to the main event the show and have been pushing for that honour for the past few years. The introduction of Ronda Rousey to the Women's Division this year has definitely boosted their chances, but it is still unknown as to whether or not the women will be given this opportunity.

The heart of the matter

The rumoured match for next year's WrestleMania has centred around Rousey and Charlotte and the seven-time Women's Champion recently spoke to Bleacher Report, where she declared that the women were only one step away from being given that chance.

"I want to main-event WrestleMania. For the women to main-event, all I think it's going to take is the right storyline."

Charlotte has definitely been one of the women pushing the Revolution forward over the past few years and was even able to break Asuka 914 day undefeated run back in April, which shows that WWE could have some huge plans for The Queen in the coming months.

What's next?

There is a reason WWE have kept Charlotte and Rousey on separate brands over the past few months, but if they were hoping to build up a WrestleMania main event worthy feud then it would have to start in the coming months or at least plant some seeds ahead of a rivalry between the two women.

Would you like to see the women main event WrestleMania? Have your say in the comments section below...

