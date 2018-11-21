×
WWE News: Charlotte Flair debuts new look and has a message for WWE Universe

Brandon Ewing
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
2.25K   //    21 Nov 2018, 00:07 IST

Charlotte Flair showed us a side of hers WWE Universe didn't know existed
Charlotte Flair showed us a side of hers WWE Universe didn't know existed

What's the story?

Charlotte Flair has undergone quite a change in attitude, and now appearance, in the last 48 hours since Survivor Series. What did she have to say to the WWE Universe?

In case you didn't know...

Charlotte Flair is a former seven-time WWE Women's Champion and hot off a feud with her former best friend turned bitter rival, Becky Lynch. She was chosen by Becky to be her replacement for the Survivor Series after Becky suffered a concussion and a broken nose at the hands of Nia Jax.

The heart of the matter

At the Survivor Series, Charlotte took out Ronda Rousey with a kendo stick and left her a broken, beaten mess. Charlotte broke the kendo stick in pieces after she whacked her several times, inside and out of the ring. Charlotte went so far as to wrap a steel chair around Rousey's neck and stomp on it, attempting to break her neck. Charlotte would be disqualified in the match against Ronda Rousey due to her violent outburst.

The shocking heel turn by Charlotte was praised by the WWE Universe, as the fans chanted: "Thank You Charlotte!" repeatedly following her vicious assault on Rousey. Ronda Rousey would leave the arena bloody, beaten and feeling betrayed by the WWE Universe.

Charlotte then took to Twitter, seemingly debuting a new look and attitude. Below, she quotes Heath Ledger's character "The Joker" from "The Dark Knight".

What's next

Charlotte Flair is scheduled for tonight's edition of SmackDown Live and likely will further address her actions from Survivor Series. Ronda Rousey is looking to finish what the two women had started after Ronda Rousey gets past Nia Jax at WWE TLC, scheduled to take place on Sunday, December 16


Brandon Ewing
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
I am 33 years old. Engaged. I have two beautiful children. I am currently a contributor to WrestlingINC.com and Sportskeeda. I am a professional wrestling journalist with past experiences contributing to PWPNation and 411Mania. I have been a huge fan of pro wrestling since the age of five. My favorite wrestler of all-time is Sting. I watch a variety of wrestling promotions, such as: WWE, Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling, Major League Wrestling (MLW), and NXT.
