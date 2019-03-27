×
WWE News: Charlotte Flair finally speaks out after becoming SmackDown Women's Champion

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
News
181   //    27 Mar 2019, 08:05 IST

Charlotte Flair has finally sent a Tweet out
Charlotte Flair has finally sent a Tweet out

What's the story?

In a move that shocked the world, WWE cancelled a Fatal Four-Way to determine the number 1 contender for Asuka and booked a title match instead between Asuka and Charlotte Flair on SmackDown Live this week.

The match ended with Charlotte Flair defeating Asuka to become the SmackDown Women's Champion.

Some members of the WWE Universe were shocked while others were outraged with this change in guard. Charlotte Flair has spoken out about the big title change with a Tweet.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

In case you didn't know...

From what I know, WWE had booked a Fatal Four-Way match between Sonya Deville, Carmella, Naomi and Mandy Rose. The winner of the match was supposed to face Asuka at WrestleMania 35.

And then out of nowhere, WWE booked this title change on SmackDown Live, making Charlotte Flair a record-time Champion. One wonders if the eventual idea is for her to become a 16-time Champion like her father.

Needless to say, not everyone is happy with the big title change.

The heart of the matter

Despite the fact that she's a heel, Charlotte Flair's tweet came out in complete babyface mode, as she is obviously overwhelmed with emotion right now. Having followed her father over the years, one knows that emotions run in the family.


What was surprising is how Charlotte Flair put over Asuka, with whom she's had more than one great match and called her the most talented woman she's ever shared the ring with. Charlotte Flair was the woman who'd ended Asuka's undefeated streak at WrestleMania last year. She also admitted how this title reign felt special to her.

What's next?

I don't know the answer to this question, very honestly. This title switch came like a bolt from the blue, I thought. Let's see what the future holds for The Queen.

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
