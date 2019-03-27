WWE News: Charlotte Flair might have replaced four other women for the Championship match

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 14 // 27 Mar 2019, 07:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

A last-minute change in SmackDown could have seen these four women lose out on an opportunity

What's the story?

This week's episode of SmackDown Live saw a sudden WWE Women's Title match. Asuka put her SmackDown Women's Championship on the line ahead of WrestleMania 35 against Charlotte Flair.

Given Charlotte's involvement in the RAW Women's Championship Match, her facing Asuka made no sense to the WWE audience.

What's more, apparently a No. 1 contender's match was scrapped ahead of SmackDown Live, so that Charlotte Flair could face Asuka. The last-minute change could have robbed 4 women of a SmackDown Women's Title opportunity at the Grandest Stage of Them All, WrestleMania 35.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

In case you didn't know...

Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Ronda Rousey faced each other in a Beat The Clock challenge last night on WWE RAW. Charlotte came last in the challenge, unable to beat Rousey's time, which was later beaten by Becky Lynch.

In the leadup to tonight's episode of SmackDown Live, a Fatal Fourway had been announced between Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Naomi, and Carmella. The winner of the match was supposed to have become the No.1 Contender for Asuka's SmackDown Women's Championship.

The heart of the matter

Prior to the episode, it seemed that the last minute change was made to the show, as the Fatal Fourway match was removed from the pay-per-view. A Carmella backstage interview to hype up the match was also removed in the leadup to the show.

Instead, Charlotte Flair faced Asuka in a sudden Championship Match on SmackDown Live. Not only that, Charlotte actually won the match, with Asuka tapping out to the Figure Eight. This makes Charlotte Flair the SmackDown Women's Championship heading into WrestleMania, where she is already scheduled to be part of the RAW Women's Title Match.

What's next?

It will be interesting to see how this plays out, as Charlotte Flair may have to both defend the SmackDown Women's title as well as take part in the RAW Women's Title Match.

Advertisement