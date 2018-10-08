WWE News: Charlotte Flair names NXT talent as "the future" and "a real stud"

Charlotte Flair has looked into her crystal ball

What’s the story?

Nine-time WWE Women's Champion Charlotte Flair recently revealed which Superstar from NXT is "the future" of WWE ahead of her disqualification win against Becky Lynch at WWE Super Show-Down.

In an interview with Alex McCarthy of GiveMeSport, Flair was asked her favourite competitor on the current NXT roster and gave a very surprising answer - Bianca Belair!

In case you didn’t know…

Bianca Belair is an NXT talent who debuted at the Mae Young Classic, losing in the second round to eventual champion Kairi Sane. A war of words with Mandy Rose earlier in the year even led to several WWE main roster Superstars such as Goldust tweeting at the upcoming star about her hair flip.

Belair has since been on a bit of a hot streak - defeating stars such as Lacey Evans, Candice LeRae, Aliyah, Dakota Kai and Deonna Purrazzo. She also faced off against Nikki Cross, which you can see below.

The heart of the matter

In an interview with Alex McCarthy of GiveMeSport ahead of her appearance at WWE Super Show-Down, Charlotte Flair was asked her favourite competitor on the current NXT roster. Not only did the former NXT Champion give an answer - she gave some incredibly high praise to the EST of NXT.

Bianca Belair. She is the future. She’s a real stud.

Belair has become somewhat of a fan favourite and is highly tipped as a hot prospect in NXT, but of all the Superstars on the brand, it's very interesting that Flair singled out Belair for praise - and praise from one of NXT's most successful graduates is definitely not given lightly.

Belair has made quite the impression on Flair

What's next?

Well, for Charlotte, she gets her WWE SmackDown Women's Championship rematch on SmackDown this week against Becky Lynch after her disqualification win at Super Show-Down when Lynch used her title belt on Flair to get out of the Figure 8 leg lock.

As for Belair, who knows when we'll see her next on NXT - but one thing's for sure, she's definitely one to watch, and there may just be more eyes on her than ever before!

