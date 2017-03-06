WWE News: Charlotte Flair reacts to losing her streak

The Queen will be back.

Charlotte is still hunting for another title reign

What's the story?

WWE superstar Charlotte Flair has reacted to losing on pay-per-view on the main roster for the first time. The former champion suffered defeat for the first time on the big stage at the hands of Bayley, reacting to the loss over social media platform Twitter.

In case you didn't know...

Prior to WWE Fastlane, Charlotte Flair had won 16 consequtive singles title matches on pay-per-view. The streak of victories was being built up as a huge deal by WWE, with many fans believing that she would hold onto the record until at least WrestleMania 33.

Also read: Best and Worst of WWE Fastlane 2017

Either way, it shows that WWE is more than willing to provide big moments on events that fans tend to label B-shows.

The heart of the matter

Flair took to Twitter not long after her loss to let her fans know that she'll be back for the title.

Having lost the belt on so many different occasions this won't hurt too much for The Queen in a storyline sense, however, you'd have to imagine that they will have her show a slightly darker side on Monday Night Raw tonight after the way in which she lost the belt with Sasha Banks interfering.

What's next?

The company appear to be setting up the much anticipated fatal four way between Nia Jax, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair and Bayley for the Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania. With just four editions of Raw remaining until the big event in Orlando, we could see the match become official as early as tonight in Chicago, Illinois.

Sportskeeda's take

It seems incredibly odd to us that WWE gave the streak away on a show like Fastlane, but then again we aren't all too surprised given how many times they've pulled something like this over the last few years. The worst part was that the commentators didn't really react to what happened all that much.

But we digress - Charlotte's response indicates that the feud is far from over and adding Banks & Jax into the mix can only help matters in terms of star power and unpredictability. So basically, we're all for it.

