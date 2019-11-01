WWE News: Charlotte Flair returns to India after 4 years

Charlotte Flair

The WWE Universe in India are in for a treat as they will get the opportunity to meet and greet one of the biggest Superstars of the modern era, later this month. It's not just any other Superstar, it's The Queen, Charlotte Flair herself who will be arriving in India to catch up with the fans after nearly four years.

Details of The Queen's arrival

Charlotte Flair's return to India will be a three-day spectacle, starting from 14th November and culminating on 16th November 2019. In her first two days in India, The Queen will be communicating with the WWE Universe in Mumbai and on the final day of the tour, on 16th November, she will interact with the fans in Bengaluru.

Charlotte Flair will be on a promotional tour during her three-day stay in the country. Apart from meeting her fans, The Queen is also scheduled to spend some time with the highly- talented Indian Special Olympic athletes on the occasion of Children's Day. The former SmackDown Women's Champion will later appear as part of ComicCon India as well.

Charlotte Flair in India

The Queen's first arrival in India was four years back, during a WWE Live Event in the country. At that time, Charlotte Flair was a one-time WWE Divas Champion. She returns to India this month as one of the top-tier performers in the entire promotion, and the only female athlete to win ten Women's Championships.

Apart from headlining numerous pay-per-view events throughout her career, Flair is also one of the three female wrestlers to main event the grandest stage of sports entertainment, WrestleMania.

We know that The Queen, Charlotte Flair, will be interacting with the Indian WWE fans upon her visit. But will she have any segment with the eminent Bollywood Superstars, or some renowned personalities of India? We will have to wait and watch.

