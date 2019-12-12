WWE News: Charlotte Flair reveals problem she has with Becky Lynch as her tag partner

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch will face The Kabuki Warriors at TLC

Corey Graves mentioned on last week’s episode of After The Bell that Charlotte Flair seems to be “going through the motions” in her current storyline on WWE RAW with Becky Lynch and The Kabuki Warriors.

Although many fans criticised Graves for his comments, Flair defended the SmackDown commentator’s opinion on social media and went on to appear on this week’s podcast to discuss her character’s recent booking.

The 10-time Women’s Champion responded to a question about being the victim of her own success by acknowledging that she cannot be in main-event storylines all the time.

“The one thing about me and my character is I’m consistent. I’m never injured. Does not being injured also hurt me? I don’t know. My character is consistent, so instead of getting angry or frustrated [with booking], I have to look at myself too and go, ‘Wait, this is just the story right now. Not everything can be main event.’”

Regarding her alliance with long-term rival Lynch, Flair admitted there is a disconnect in the storyline because, in her opinion, “The Queen” does not need friends.

“When you say you miss the evil Queen, that’s where I feel like I shine. I felt like I have built this character that I don’t need friends. You see Charlotte thinking she’s above everyone. I feel like that’s the disconnect.”

Do WWE's women receive enough opportunities?

After Corey Graves suggested that women are not receiving as much attention as they used to in WWE, Charlotte Flair defended the creative team by saying it is the job of female Superstars to create buzz in their matches and storylines to get fans talking.

She mentioned that Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch earned lots of deserved praise for their match at Hell in a Cell, but she has not heard many people talking about the Lynch vs. Bayley vs. Shayna Baszler match from Survivor Series.

