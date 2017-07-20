WWE News: Charlotte Flair reveals the two wrestlers she desperately wants to fight

SmackDown star discloses the duo she can't wait to share the ring with.

by zohaib ahmed News 20 Jul 2017, 22:15 IST

Charlotte Flair graduated from NXT and is now part of SmackDown

What’s the story?

It's never easy for the offspring of famous fathers to make their own mark, but Charlotte Flair is proving to be an exception. Since following in the footsteps of her WWE Hall-of-Famer father Ric Flair, by choosing pro wrestling as her career, Charlotte has gone from strength to strength, featuring on both NXT before becoming an established SmackDown star.

But the 31-year-old is not one to rest on her laurels, and in a recent appearance on APP.com's Fan Theory podcast, she divulged some of her long-term career targets.

In case you didn’t know…

Charlotte Flair is a second generation wrestler, who made her pro wrestling debut at the tender age of 13 in World Championship Wrestling alongside her father Ric.

In 2013, she was signed by NXT and a year later she won the NXT Women's Championship.

After her promotion to the main WWE roster, Charlotte has set several first-ever records for women, including her crowning of WWE [Raw] Women's Champion.

The heart of the matter

Having spent time on both of WWE's main shows as well as NXT, Charlotte Flair has fought — and defeated — pretty much everyone in the women's wrestling game.

However, her paths have yet to cross with NXT Women’s Champion Asuka and WWE royalty Stephanie McMahon, and Charlotte remains keen to add the duo to the long list of casualties on her record.

"Asuka, I want to dethrone her," said Flair Jr. before adding, “That is a challenge I am l looking at taking straight on, but one of my dream matches would be Stephanie McMahon, “Queen vs. Queen."

What's next?

For Charlotte to lock horns with Asuka, the latter will have to earn a promotion to SmackDown, which can happen, and for some, should've happened by now.

Hence, the Asuka matchup remains a distinct possibility.

The other half of her wish, however, is tricky as Stephanie McMahon, one-time WWE Women's Champion herself, has long-held and settled into an administrative role and is unlikely to venture into wrestling anytime soon.

Author’s take

Charlotte Flair, as her surname gives away, has natural flair. She doesn't need to go chasing pipe dreams a-la Stephanie McMahon. Would it be an intriguing feud? Absolutely!

But let's work with what you have please, which is focusing on getting Asuka on the main show and ending her 'streak.'